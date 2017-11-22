Top Stories
Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky Split After a Year of Dating

Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Wed, 22 November 2017 at 11:36 am

Gwen Stefani Says She Feels 'Responsible' for Blake Shelton Taking Sexiest Man Alive Title!

Gwen Stefani Says She Feels 'Responsible' for Blake Shelton Taking Sexiest Man Alive Title!

Gwen Stefani made a festive appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (November 21), and dished all about her boyfriend Blake Shelton being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2017!

“That is not his thing at all. I feel responsible a little bit because he called me and was like, ‘I gotta talk to you about something. they want me to do this, and I hate doing photo shoots. I’m not gonna do it,’” the 48-year-old entertainer recalled.

“I was like, ‘Why would you not do it? Your record just came out. You’re gonna look back, and you’re gonna regret it,’” Gwen told Jimmy. “‘Come on, just live in the moment. Everybody wants to see you do a photo shoot. I wanna see you do a photo shoot!’ And I kind of convinced him.”

Gwen also hit the stage as the musical guest to perform “Under the Christmas Lights” from her new holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas – Watch after the cut!


