Is That Baby Blue? Watch Chris Pratt in 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' First Look!
Colin Trevorrow, the co-writer and executive producer of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, just shared the first look at Chris Pratt in the upcoming sequel!
In the five-second clip, Chris is seen interacting with a baby Velociraptor, and fans think it could be an offspring of Blue.
You’ll remember that Chris‘ character Owen Grady formed a bond with Blue in Jurassic World and the velociraptor helped save the day and defeat the Indominus Rex.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, also starring Bryce Dallas Howard and directed by J.A. Bayona, will hit theaters on June 22, 2018.
From our Jurassic family to yours. @FilmBayona @PrattPrattPratt @BryceDHoward @LeDoctor #FALLENKINGDOM pic.twitter.com/KiR3et9Vx1
— Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) November 22, 2017