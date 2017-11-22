Is That Baby Blue? Watch Chris Pratt in 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' First Look!

Colin Trevorrow, the co-writer and executive producer of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, just shared the first look at Chris Pratt in the upcoming sequel!

In the five-second clip, Chris is seen interacting with a baby Velociraptor, and fans think it could be an offspring of Blue.

You’ll remember that Chris‘ character Owen Grady formed a bond with Blue in Jurassic World and the velociraptor helped save the day and defeat the Indominus Rex.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, also starring Bryce Dallas Howard and directed by J.A. Bayona, will hit theaters on June 22, 2018.