Wed, 22 November 2017 at 1:58 am

Jennifer Garner Attends 'The Tribes of Palos Verdes' Screening in Los Angeles

Jennifer Garner Attends 'The Tribes of Palos Verdes' Screening in Los Angeles

Jennifer Garner is all smiles as she arrives at a screening of her new movie The Tribes of Palos Verdes on Tuesday night (November 21) at the Ray Kurtzman Theater in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actress looked pretty in a silk, black dress for the occasion where she was joined by the film’s director Brendon Malloy.

In case you missed it, Jen recently opened up about her dating life since splitting with husband Ben Affleck.

The Tribes of Palos Verdes hits theaters on December 1.

