Jennifer Hudson Allows David Otunga to See Son on Thanksgiving

Jennifer Hudson has modified her emergency order of protection against her former fiance David Otunga to allow him to spend Thanksgiving with their son David Jr.

The 36-year-old singer voluntarily granted the 37-year-old actor permission to see their 8-year-old during the holiday, from 3 p.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. Friday, E! News reports.

Additionally, David has submitted a petition asking for Jennifer‘s protective order to be thrown out. (See how David‘s rep responded here.)

The order of protection currently gives Jennifer ownership of their home and demands that David keep away from her and their son unless she gives written approval.

Jennifer and David announced that they were ending their 10-year-relationship earlier this month.