Jordan Fisher Celebrates His 'DWTS' Win on 'Good Morning America' - Watch Now!

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold just made their debut as Dancing With The Stars champions!

The dancing partners stepped out to celebrate their win on Good Morning America on Wednesday (November 22) in New York City.

While chatting with the hosts, Jordan revealed he has a special place for his new Mirror Ball Trophy.

“The Thanksgiving table!” Jordan joked.

He added, “It’s been an amazing season. Thank you so much.”

Check out all Jordan and Lindsay had to say in the video below…

