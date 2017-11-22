Top Stories
Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky Split After a Year of Dating

Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Wed, 22 November 2017 at 12:46 pm

Jordan Fisher Celebrates His 'DWTS' Win on 'Good Morning America' - Watch Now!

Jordan Fisher Celebrates His 'DWTS' Win on 'Good Morning America' - Watch Now!

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold just made their debut as Dancing With The Stars champions!

The dancing partners stepped out to celebrate their win on Good Morning America on Wednesday (November 22) in New York City.

While chatting with the hosts, Jordan revealed he has a special place for his new Mirror Ball Trophy.

“The Thanksgiving table!” Jordan joked.

He added, “It’s been an amazing season. Thank you so much.”

Check out all Jordan and Lindsay had to say in the video below…

Click inside to watch the interviews with the rest of the finalists…
Photos: ABC
