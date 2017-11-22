Justin Hartley Tells Hilarious Story on 'Tonight Show' About Time He Got Mistaken for Ryan Reynolds!

Justin Hartley made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (November 21), and told a hilarious story about the time he pretended to be Ryan Reynolds when a fan mistook his identity.

“I went to this charity event,” the 40-year-old This Is Us star told Jimmy. “It’s really neat because you get to raise money for good causes, and people recognize you, and they’re really nice to you. This woman recognized me, and I could tell she did because she made this face.”

“She really likes me! I was feeling pretty good about myself,” Justin continued. “She starts telling me how great I am and how in love with me she is… she asked how Blake was, and I didn’t know what she was talking about— I said ‘great!’ She then asked me if I knew Deadpool was going to be that big of a hit.”

Justin said he was insulted for “half a second,” and that he “didn’t have the heart to tell her.” So for five minutes, “I just pretended like I was the coolest guy on Earth, Ryan Reynolds.”



