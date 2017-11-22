Kate Middleton & Prince William Make Appearances in Birmingham

Kate Middleton and Prince William make a visit to the Aston Villa Football Club to see the work of the Coach Core program on Wednesday (November 22) in Birmingham, England.

The royal couple also stepped out that morning for a visit to Jaguar Land Rover’s Solihull manufacturing plant, where they were greeted by Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands, John Crabtree.

Kate is currently pregnant with her and Will‘s third child.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Goat dress, Russell & Bromley boots, and Kiki McDonough earrings for the visit to the manufacturing plant.