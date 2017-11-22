Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard & More Star in Sia's 'Santa's Coming For Us' Music Video - Watch Here!

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard get under the mistletoe to share a sweet kiss in the just released music video for Sia‘s latest single “Santa’s Coming For Us“!

In the clip, the happy real-life couple play a husband and wife hosting a very festive Holiday party for their big family, played by It stars Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff, Stranger Things‘ Caleb McLaughlin, Henry Winkler, Susan Lucci and J.B. Smoove.

“Santa’s Coming For Us” is the lead single off of Sia‘s brand new holiday album Everyday Is Christmas, which also features songs like “Candy Cane Lane,” “Ho Ho Ho,” and “Puppies Are Forever.”

Watch the music video below…



Sia – Santa’s Coming For Us (Music Video)