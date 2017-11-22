Top Stories
Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky Split After a Year of Dating

Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Wed, 22 November 2017 at 1:36 pm

Kristen Stewart Jets Back to Los Angeles For Thanksgiving

Kristen Stewart Jets Back to Los Angeles For Thanksgiving

Kristen Stewart was spotted heading back to LA in time for the holidays!

The 27-year-old actress was seen as she made her way through LAX airport on Tuesday evening (November 21) in Los Angeles.

She looked sporty in an Adidas tracksuit paired with a white cropped tee and black vans while heading to her car alongside her bodyguard.

Kristen had previously been in New York City, where she attended the 2017 Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit last week.
