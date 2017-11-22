Top Stories
Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Nick Carter Accused of Rape by Former Singer Melissa Schuman

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with John Legend!

Wed, 22 November 2017 at 6:00 am

Malin Akerman & Damian Lewis Bundle Up on Set of 'Billions'

Malin Akerman & Damian Lewis Bundle Up on Set of 'Billions'

Malin Akerman shares a laugh with co-star Damian Lewis on Monday afternoon (November 20) in New York City.

The 39-year-old actress stayed warm in an oversized black winter coat as the two took a break in between shooting scenes for their show Billions.

The two have been hard at work filming the upcoming third season of their hit Showtime drama.

Season 3 of Billions is set to premiere in early 2018.

