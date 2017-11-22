Top Stories
Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky Split After a Year of Dating

Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Wed, 22 November 2017 at 2:24 pm

N.E.R.D. Reveals 'No One Ever Really Dies' Cover Art, Tracklist & Release Date!

N.E.R.D. Reveals 'No One Ever Really Dies' Cover Art, Tracklist & Release Date!

N.E.R.D has announced an official release date for their comeback album, No One Ever Really Dies!

The 11-track project from the trio – Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, and Shay Haley – is set to be released everywhere on December 15, with appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Future, Gucci Mane, Wale, M.I.A., André 3000, Ed Sheeran, and Rihanna, who is featured on the official lead single “Lemon.”

To go along with the release date, N.E.R.D have also unveiled the album’s artwork. It features the title spelled out on a tongue, with aluminum foil on the teeth for grills – Check it out below!

Click inside to check out the full tracklist for N.E.R.D’s comeback album…

1. “Deep Down Body Thurst
2. “Lemon” feat. Rihanna
3. “Voilà” feat. Gucci Mane and Wale
4. “1000” feat. Future
5. “Don’t Don’t Do It” feat. Kendrick Lamar
6. “Kites” feat. Kendrick Lamar and M.I.A.
7. “ESP”
8. “Lightning Fire Magic Prayer”
9. “Rollinem 7’s” feat. André 3000
10. “Lifting You” feat. Ed Sheeran
11. “Secret Life of Tigers”
