Noah Galvin Kicks Off His 'Dear Evan Hansen' Broadway Limited Run!

Noah Galvin has kicked off his limited run as the title role star in the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen!

The 23-year-old actor happily posed backstage on his opening night of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway at The Music Box Theatre on Tuesday (November 21) in New York City, where he got support from his The Real O’Neals‘ TV mom Martha Plimpton and Cyndi Lauper.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Noah Galvin

“It’s the perfect musical theater role,” Noah recently told Broadway. “It is truly a showcase of any actor’s abilities. You get to be funny. You get to make people laugh. You get to make people cry. You get to sing for the heavens. You get to do it all. Although, I wish there was a tap number in there, so I could really show off my skills.”

That same day, Noah was spotted rehearsing for the 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade outside of Macy’s on 34th Street with his Dear Evan Hansen co-stars.