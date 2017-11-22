Wed, 22 November 2017 at 11:31 am
Rapper Desiigner Spotted Urinating on Someone's Garage Door
- Desiigner was caught on video taking a leak on someone’s garage door before hopping back in his car – TMZ
- Camila Cabello dishes on her upcoming debut album – Just Jared Jr
- Prince William got behind the wheel – Lainey Gossip
- Behati Prinsloo shared a photo of Adam Levine wearing nothing at all – TooFab
- You can now own one of Lana Del Rey‘s vintage dresses – MTV
- 10 essential David Cassidy songs to listen to in honor of the star’s passing – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook