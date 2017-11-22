Top Stories
Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Darren Aronofsky Split After a Year of Dating

Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky Split After a Year of Dating

Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Wed, 22 November 2017 at 11:31 am

Rapper Desiigner Spotted Urinating on Someone's Garage Door

Rapper Desiigner Spotted Urinating on Someone's Garage Door
  • Desiigner was caught on video taking a leak on someone’s garage door before hopping back in his car – TMZ
  • Camila Cabello dishes on her upcoming debut album – Just Jared Jr
  • Prince William got behind the wheel – Lainey Gossip
  • Behati Prinsloo shared a photo of Adam Levine wearing nothing at all – TooFab
  • You can now own one of Lana Del Rey‘s vintage dresses – MTV
  • 10 essential David Cassidy songs to listen to in honor of the star’s passing – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Desiigner, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Hudson's son will spend Thanksgiving with her estranged ex - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she wants to collaborate with - Just Jared Jr
  • Daphne Oz is showing off her growing major baby bump - TooFab
  • Gayle King continues to slam former co-host Charlie Rose - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is not a big fan of Christmas - Just Jared Jr