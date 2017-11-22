Rebel Wilson Sits Courtside at the LA Lakers Game

Rebel Wilson is all smiles as she sits court side with some friends at the LA Lakers game on Sunday night (November 19) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old Pitch Perfect actress kept things cool in a black T-shirt, silver jacket, and Lakers hat as she enjoyed a day out with her friends.

During halftime, Rebel met up with Joel Edgerton where the two were spotted chatting with a mutual friend.

