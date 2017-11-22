Top Stories
Wed, 22 November 2017 at 11:12 am

Reese Witherspoon & Family Travel to Paris for Thanksgiving!

Reese Witherspoon & Family Travel to Paris for Thanksgiving!

Reese Witherspoon and her family just landed in Paris for the Thanksgiving holiday!

The 41-year-old actress was spotted departing from LAX Airport in Los Angeles on Tuesday (November 21) and landing in France the next day.

Reese was joined by her 18-year-old daughter Ava (pictured here), as well as her husband Jim Toth and their five-year-old son Tennessee. It looks like Deacon might be spending the holiday with dad Ryan Phillippe.

Earlier in the week, Reese took Ava and her mom to see Hamilton in LA, where they ran into Brie Larson in the audience!
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon

    Bal Des Débutantes, Ava is debutante this year.