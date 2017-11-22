Robert Pattinson Suits Up for 'Good Time' Premiere in Athens

Robert Pattinson looked sharp at the premiere of his movie Good Time in Athens, Greece!

The 31-year-old Twilight alum stepped out for the event held at the Village Cinemas on Wednesday (October 22).

He was joined by some of the film’s crew.

Rob‘s performance in the crime drama has earned him a Film Independent Spirit nomination. (Check out the full list of nominations for the awards show before it airs on March 4).

