Russell Simmons Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations, Says Relationship Was Consensual

Russell Simmons is speaking out in response to allegations of sexual assault and harassment, which were made by model Keri Claussen Khalighi.

Keri says that the incident happened in 1991 after she went to dinner with both Russell and Brett Ratner, who was a music video director at the time. They went back to his apartment after dinner and she says Simmons began yanking off her clothes.

“I looked over at Brett and said ‘help me’ and I’ll never forget the look on his face,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “In that moment, the realization fell on me that they were in it together.”

Russell has already denied the claims to the LA Times and now he’s speaking out again in a lengthy statement to THR.

“I also know from recent painful personal experience that some recollections can be cast in a light away from the actual facts,” Russell wrote. “In my case, three witnesses [Anthony McNair and two anonymous witnesses] have signed statements that our experiences that weekend with Keri Claussen Khalighi 26 years ago were consensual. My longtime loathing of any form of violence and abuse has been woven into all of my personal interactions, as most who know me will attest.”

“In our meeting many years later, and subsequent conversations, Keri never accused me of what she has said publicly. She insisted I was not violent. She did tell me her boyfriend and many others found out about our long weekend together and she said she was ashamed by that discovery. I am sorry for the embarrassment she recounted to me,” he added.

He also said, “As a yogi I believe intent is very important. My intent always came from a joyful, playful place. I can sleep at night because I know who I am. And I know who I was. I never committed any acts of aggression or violence in my life. I would never knowingly cause fear or harm to anyone. For any women from my past who I may have offended, I sincerely apologize. I am still evolving.”