Wed, 22 November 2017 at 12:19 am

Sacha Baron Cohen Offers to Pay 'Borat' Mankini Fines

Sacha Baron Cohen Offers to Pay 'Borat' Mankini Fines

Sacha Baron Cohen is coming to the defense of the Czech tourists who were arrested for dressing like Borat.

The 46-year-old actor has offered to pay the fines of the six Czech tourists who were arrested for their “indecent” appearance while wearing Borat-inspired green mankinis in Kazakhstan.

The tourists were arrested back on November 14 and have been fined 22,500 tenge which comes out to about $67.

“To my Czech mates who were arrested. Send me your details and proof that it was you, and I’ll pay your fine,” Sacha wrote on Facebook.

Sacha starred as the fictional Kazakh TV presenter in the 2006 comedy.
