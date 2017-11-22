Top Stories
Wed, 22 November 2017 at 3:28 pm

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Couple Up Courtside at Lakers Date Night!

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Couple Up Courtside at Lakers Date Night!

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams showed some PDA ahead of their basketball date night!

The super cute couple were spotted heading back to their car after grabbing lunch at Joan’s on Third on Tuesday afternoon (November 21) in Studio City, Calif.

The couple embraced and shared a kiss before getting in some shopping later in the afternoon.

That evening, Sarah and Wells attended a Lakers game where they got to enjoy the action in courtside seats.

The duo both shared lots of Instagram stories from the game, hilariously enjoying their pizza and the excitement of the game.

“Remember when Hayley was going to be a Laker girl? She totally could do that,” Sarah joked about her Modern Family character.

Check out all the pics of Sarah and Wells’ date night below…
