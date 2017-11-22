Top Stories
Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky Split After a Year of Dating

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Wed, 22 November 2017 at 10:59 pm

Serena Williams is Showing Off Her Massive Wedding Ring!

Serena Williams is Showing Off Her Massive Wedding Ring!

Serena Williams‘ wedding ring is HUGE!

The 36-year-old tennis star and newlywed flashed her new bling in a photo posted to her daughter Alexis Olympia‘s Instagram on Wednesday (November 22).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Serena Williams

“Daddy knows how much I love leopard print,” read the caption of the below photo of Serena with her 2-month-old daughter.

Serena married Alexis Ohanian less than a week ago in a star-studded ceremony in New Orleans.

See the photo of Serena‘s wedding ring below!
