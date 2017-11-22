Top Stories
Wed, 22 November 2017 at 11:47 am

Stephen Amell Sends Condolences to Katie Cassidy After Father David Cassidy's Passing

Stephen Amell is thinking of Katie Cassidy after her father’s passing.

The 36-year-old Arrow actor send his condolences to his co-star after learning of her father David Cassidy‘s unfortunate death.

Stephen took to his Twitter to send Katie a kind note.

“Arrow is a family & we’re all thinking about @MzKatieCassidy & her family tonight,” Stephen wrote.

Katie‘s father David passed away after suffering from organ failure. Earlier this year, he revealed he was also battling dementia.

Katie has not yet spoke out about his passing.

Our thoughts are with Katie and her family during this difficult time.

