Wed, 22 November 2017 at 3:10 pm

Taye Diggs Takes A Tour of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area for #FindYourPark Series!

Taye Diggs is all smiles while joining the National Park Foundation for a tour of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Tuesday (November 21), which is only minutes away from Las Vegas.

The 46-year-old Empire actor’s visit was part of the #FindYourPark Parks 101 series, which explores lesser known stories of national park sites for the 101st birthday of the National Park Service.

Taye‘s day included a variety of activities on and around the lake with National Park Service Rangers, including exploring the Hoover Dam and Black Canyon.

In case you missed it, check out Taye‘s epic entrance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show!
