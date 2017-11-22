Top Stories
Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Darren Aronofsky Split After a Year of Dating

Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky Split After a Year of Dating

Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Wed, 22 November 2017 at 10:52 am

Team USA Doc Pleads Guilty After Gymnasts Accuse Him of Sexual Assault

Team USA Doc Pleads Guilty After Gymnasts Accuse Him of Sexual Assault

Larry Nassar, the doctor who worked for Team USA Gymanstics and was accused of sexual assault by several gymnasts, has plead guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

Nassar now faces 25 to 40 years in prison. He plead guilty on Wednesday morning (November 22) at a courtroom in Michigan.

Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, and Gabby Douglas have all accused Nassar of molesting them. He would reportedly tell the girls that he was performing a routine medical exam, but would instead take advantage of them.

Aly took to Twitter after the the court appearance to slam the court. “Court referring to Larry as DOCTOR Nassar. I AM DISGUSTED. I am very disappointed. He does NOT deserve that. Larry is digusting. Larry is a MONSTER not a doctor,” she wrote.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, larry nassar, McKayla Maroney

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Hudson's son will spend Thanksgiving with her estranged ex - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she wants to collaborate with - Just Jared Jr
  • Daphne Oz is showing off her growing major baby bump - TooFab
  • Gayle King continues to slam former co-host Charlie Rose - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is not a big fan of Christmas - Just Jared Jr