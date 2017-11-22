Team USA Doc Pleads Guilty After Gymnasts Accuse Him of Sexual Assault

Larry Nassar, the doctor who worked for Team USA Gymanstics and was accused of sexual assault by several gymnasts, has plead guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

Nassar now faces 25 to 40 years in prison. He plead guilty on Wednesday morning (November 22) at a courtroom in Michigan.

Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, and Gabby Douglas have all accused Nassar of molesting them. He would reportedly tell the girls that he was performing a routine medical exam, but would instead take advantage of them.

Aly took to Twitter after the the court appearance to slam the court. “Court referring to Larry as DOCTOR Nassar. I AM DISGUSTED. I am very disappointed. He does NOT deserve that. Larry is digusting. Larry is a MONSTER not a doctor,” she wrote.