Alexander Skarsgard Needed Stitches on Thanksgiving After Cutting His Hand

Alexander Skarsgard injured himself on Thanksgiving day (November 23) and he is giving thanks to the nurses at the Canadian hospital that stitched him up.

The 41-year-old Swedish actor posed a photo of his bloody hand on his @RexDanger Instagram account.

“Today I give thanks to nurse Rosalie and doctor Taleb at the local hospital in Lachute, Quebec. Their swift and heroic action saved my life,” Alex captioned the pic.

In hashtag format he added, “Snitches get stitches.”

Alex debuted his bald head one month ago while attending an event in NYC. He clearly has the new look for an upcoming project!

Click inside to see the bloody photo…