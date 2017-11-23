Allison Williams Reveals How She Landed Her 'Get Out' Role - Watch Now!

Allison Williams is opening up about her role in the mega-popular film Get Out!

During her interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 29-year-old former Girls star revealed how she landed her role in the thriller starring opposite of Daniel Kaluuya.

“Jordan [Peele] cast me because of Peter Pan,” Allison shared. “He was like, ‘If she could fly on live television for three hours with Christopher Walken walking around beneath her, she’ll do anything.’ He wasn’t wrong. He said, ‘She’s got this innocence, she played Peter Pan, We need someone who immediately the audience trusts because the movie just gets going and you have to be on her side’.”

Watch Allison‘s interview below!