'American Horror Story' Cast Celebrates Thanksgiving Together!

The stars of American Horror Story gathered for a Thanksgiving gathering this year!

Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, and Sarah Paulson, along with the show’s creator and producer Ryan Murphy, celebrated the holiday as a family on Thursday (November 23).

They were joined by Sarah‘s longtime girlfriend Holland Taylor.

Evan took a photo with the three ladies and appropriately captioned it, “Qwans.” As a joke, he also tagged Sarah in the photo as Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown!

“American Horror Story Thanksgiving 🔪🦃🍸,” Emma wrote on her Instagram account.