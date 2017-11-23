Beyonce Has a New Line of Holiday Products - Shop Now!

Beyonce has released her new 2017 Holiday Capsule Collection of products just in time for Black Friday shopping!

The new line features t-shirts, sweatshirts, pullovers, and more with phrases such as “Have a Thicc Holiday,” “Sis the Season,” and “Beyonce Holiday Sweater” on them.

The products range from $35 to $60 and are available now at Shop.Beyonce.com!

In between stuffing down Thanksgiving food, listening to Bey on songs like “Walk on Water,” and scouring all the best deals online for Black Friday, make sure to check out these fun items.