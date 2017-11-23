Top Stories
Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Thu, 23 November 2017 at 3:05 pm

Camila Alves Reveals How She Keeps Her Marriage to Matthew McConaughey Fresh

Camila Alves Reveals How She Keeps Her Marriage to Matthew McConaughey Fresh

Camila Alves is looking amazing on the cover of Ocean Drive‘s November 2017 issue.

Here’s what the 35-year-old model and wife of Matthew McConaughey had to share with the mag:

On recently becoming a US citizen: “The opportunities that this country has, and the people who are here in this country, have allowed me to become the person I am today. It’s an honor to sit here and say that I have a Brazilian passport and an American passport. I’m very proud of it.”

On how she keeps her marriage fresh: “Sometimes it’s just a staycation, taking one night at a hotel that’s 15 minutes away from your house. But you pack a backpack. You go to dinner. You get to have talks and sleep in the next day. Walk around, have breakfast and lunch together.”

On coming to the US at age 15 and cleaning houses: “I left Brazil when I was 15. And when I got into the states I was cleaning houses. I didn’t speak the language….I didn’t speak a word of English and I can from Brazil where you’re raised with someone working in your house that is coming in six days a week and is cooking, cleaning the house…my dad always tells me, ‘You need to know how to take care of your own home because you can be the queen, but what if your help doesn’t show up? Then what are you going to do?’”

For more from Camila, visit OceanDrive.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
camila alves ocean drive november 2017 01

Credit: Warwick Saint
Posted to: Camila Alves, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Hudson's son will spend Thanksgiving with her estranged ex - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she wants to collaborate with - Just Jared Jr
  • Daphne Oz is showing off her growing major baby bump - TooFab
  • Gayle King continues to slam former co-host Charlie Rose - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is not a big fan of Christmas - Just Jared Jr