Camila Alves Reveals How She Keeps Her Marriage to Matthew McConaughey Fresh

Camila Alves is looking amazing on the cover of Ocean Drive‘s November 2017 issue.

Here’s what the 35-year-old model and wife of Matthew McConaughey had to share with the mag:

On recently becoming a US citizen: “The opportunities that this country has, and the people who are here in this country, have allowed me to become the person I am today. It’s an honor to sit here and say that I have a Brazilian passport and an American passport. I’m very proud of it.”

On how she keeps her marriage fresh: “Sometimes it’s just a staycation, taking one night at a hotel that’s 15 minutes away from your house. But you pack a backpack. You go to dinner. You get to have talks and sleep in the next day. Walk around, have breakfast and lunch together.”

On coming to the US at age 15 and cleaning houses: “I left Brazil when I was 15. And when I got into the states I was cleaning houses. I didn’t speak the language….I didn’t speak a word of English and I can from Brazil where you’re raised with someone working in your house that is coming in six days a week and is cooking, cleaning the house…my dad always tells me, ‘You need to know how to take care of your own home because you can be the queen, but what if your help doesn’t show up? Then what are you going to do?’”

For more from Camila, visit OceanDrive.com.