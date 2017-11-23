CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017 - Performers List Revealed!

The 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is an annual tradition, and the performances this year are going to blow you away!

While Gwen Stefani, Common, and others will be performing on NBC’s coverage of the parade, tons of other performers will air on CBS!

This year’s parade features 17 giant character balloons, 28 legacy balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons, 26 floats, 1,100 cheerleaders and dancers, more than 1,000 clowns; 12 marching bands and 6 performance groups.

You can live stream the parade here!

Click inside for the list of performers on CBS’ coverage of the parade…

PERFORMERS:

Broadway’s Come From Away

Broadway’s Waitress

Jason Mraz

Kelsea Ballerini