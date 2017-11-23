Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Checks Out BFF Amy Schumer's Show on Broadway (Exclusive)

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Thu, 23 November 2017 at 10:00 am

Chrissy Teigen Hates Turkey & Doesn't Serve It On Thanksgiving!

Chrissy Teigen Hates Turkey & Doesn't Serve It On Thanksgiving!

Cookbook author and model Chrissy Teigen dished some tips on how she creates a successful Thanksgiving dinner.

During her interview with InStyle, the 31-year-old revealed that she hates turkeys and instead, makes two whole roasted chickens.

“Screw turkey. Turkey sucks. Turkey is gross! I do two whole roasted chickens because chicken is so much better and you can still get a great gravy out of it. I just really feel like people feel like they’re forced to eat turkey, and nobody really enjoys it. Surprise everyone. Serve them chicken, and they’ll be much happier,” Chrissy shared.
Photos: Getty
  • lena58337

    Screw Chrissy Teigen ! Chrissy Teigen sucks ! Chrissy Teigen is gross !

  • Casey C

    how does she still get interviews? what does she even do other than ‘call out’ shit badly on twitter? waste of air