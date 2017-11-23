Chrissy Teigen Hates Turkey & Doesn't Serve It On Thanksgiving!

Cookbook author and model Chrissy Teigen dished some tips on how she creates a successful Thanksgiving dinner.

During her interview with InStyle, the 31-year-old revealed that she hates turkeys and instead, makes two whole roasted chickens.

“Screw turkey. Turkey sucks. Turkey is gross! I do two whole roasted chickens because chicken is so much better and you can still get a great gravy out of it. I just really feel like people feel like they’re forced to eat turkey, and nobody really enjoys it. Surprise everyone. Serve them chicken, and they’ll be much happier,” Chrissy shared.