Cole Sprouse Explains Why He Won't Talk About Dating Rumors

Cole Sprouse is responding to rumors that he’s dating Lili Reinhart!

The 25-year-old actor and his Riverdale co-star, 21 – aka Bughead – have been the subject of romance speculation for a while now.

“No comment,” Cole told People. “Because whether you dismiss those rumors or whether you encourage those rumors, it’s giving people who are in my opinion are a bit entitled to your personal life more power, and you have to have spaces for reverence in the industry.”

“Going to college made me realize you have to have real spaces of privacy and you have to establish those early,” he continued. “[Ryan] Gosling is a perfect example. Gosling has been in a much more sexual or romantic side of the industry than many actors have to be, and his marriage is not publicized and talked about and beaten over people’s heads because people respect that he set those boundaries early. And that’s the same thing, the more you let people in on that, the more people feel entitled to it and the more it becomes problematic with whoever you end up being with in the future, so I take that very seriously.”

“So I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone’s right to know,” Cole added. “People can speculate all they want, people speculate about me with every member of the cast practically, but it’s really no one’s right to know. It’s also sexy, these parts of the relationships that are just yours.”