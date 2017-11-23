Top Stories
Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Thu, 23 November 2017 at 11:31 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo Looks So Hot in Future of Denim Campaign!

When you see how fit Cristiano Ronaldo looks in these new campaign photos, you might regret eating all the food you devoured on Thanksgiving!

The 32-year-old soccer star, who is now the father of four children, has a successful clothing line with CR7 Denim and he always looks so hot in the campaign pics.

These photos were released earlier in the fall, but we figured we’d heat up your holiday with the super sexy shots.

You can also watch Cristiano in the campaign video below.


CR7 Denim | The Future of Denim
