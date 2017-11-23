Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Checks Out BFF Amy Schumer's Show on Broadway (Exclusive)

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Thu, 23 November 2017 at 1:34 pm

Denzel Washington Still Hasn't Seen Drake's Tattoo Of Him Yet! (VIDEO)

Denzel Washington is finally reacting to Drake‘s new tattoo!

The 62-year-old Oscar-winner stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he talked about the 31-year-old singer’s tattoo of him.

“Yeah, now you’ve got me wondering, where is that?” Denzel joked after seeing a photo of the tattoo. “That’s crazy. But I think he got some other people he admires.”

Jimmy then joked that he wonders if he was tattooed somewhere on Drake too!

Drake revealed the tattoo of Denzel on Instagram back in September.

Watch the interview below!

