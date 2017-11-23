Denzel Washington Still Hasn't Seen Drake's Tattoo Of Him Yet! (VIDEO)

Denzel Washington is finally reacting to Drake‘s new tattoo!

The 62-year-old Oscar-winner stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he talked about the 31-year-old singer’s tattoo of him.

“Yeah, now you’ve got me wondering, where is that?” Denzel joked after seeing a photo of the tattoo. “That’s crazy. But I think he got some other people he admires.”

Jimmy then joked that he wonders if he was tattooed somewhere on Drake too!

Drake revealed the tattoo of Denzel on Instagram back in September.

Watch the interview below!