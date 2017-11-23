Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Checks Out BFF Amy Schumer's Show on Broadway (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lawrence Checks Out BFF Amy Schumer's Show on Broadway (Exclusive)

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Thu, 23 November 2017 at 11:54 am

Devon Sawa Said He Had a Crush on All His 'Now and Then' Co-Stars!

Devon Sawa Said He Had a Crush on All His 'Now and Then' Co-Stars!

Devon Sawa is opening up about his 1995 film Now and Then!

In a recent interview, the 39-year-old actor talked about what it was like filming with Demi Moore, Gaby Hoffmann, Thora Birch, and Ashleigh Aston Moore – and kissing co-star Christina Ricci!

“She was younger than me by a couple of years. I didn’t find [the kissing scene] to be awkward,” Devon told Us Weekly. “I think at a young age I just had the ability to not think about the cameras and everything and just be in the zone. I didn’t really think about what was going on around me. I just did what I had to do.”

Devon was only 17 when the film came out and said that he developed feelings for all of his female co-stars!

“I had a crush on all the girls,” Devon shared. “I had a crush on Gabby, I had a crush on Christina — all the girls. I was the only guy on set. It was a great summer.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Christina Ricci, Devon Sawa, Gaby Hoffmann

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Hudson's son will spend Thanksgiving with her estranged ex - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she wants to collaborate with - Just Jared Jr
  • Daphne Oz is showing off her growing major baby bump - TooFab
  • Gayle King continues to slam former co-host Charlie Rose - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is not a big fan of Christmas - Just Jared Jr