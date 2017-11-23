Devon Sawa Said He Had a Crush on All His 'Now and Then' Co-Stars!

Devon Sawa is opening up about his 1995 film Now and Then!

In a recent interview, the 39-year-old actor talked about what it was like filming with Demi Moore, Gaby Hoffmann, Thora Birch, and Ashleigh Aston Moore – and kissing co-star Christina Ricci!

“She was younger than me by a couple of years. I didn’t find [the kissing scene] to be awkward,” Devon told Us Weekly. “I think at a young age I just had the ability to not think about the cameras and everything and just be in the zone. I didn’t really think about what was going on around me. I just did what I had to do.”

Devon was only 17 when the film came out and said that he developed feelings for all of his female co-stars!

“I had a crush on all the girls,” Devon shared. “I had a crush on Gabby, I had a crush on Christina — all the girls. I was the only guy on set. It was a great summer.”