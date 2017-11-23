Fergie Rocks Two Stylish Looks While Out & About in London

Fergie stepped out in two very chic looks while promoting her new music in London!

The 42-year-old singer was spotted wearing double denim while arriving at the ITV studios on Monday (November 20) in England.

She paired her shirt and skirt with a leopard-print coat and scarf, completing her look with a lacy black bra, black belt, thigh-high brown boots, and dark shades.

Earlier that day, Fergie stayed warm in a red, white and black plaid jacket that buttoned at the collar while visiting BBC Radio 2 studios.

She also wore a black shirt, denim shorts, silver semi-sheer tights, and heeled black boots with blue laces.

ICYMI, watch Fergie perform her new single “A Little Work” on The Late Late Show with James Corden.