Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Checks Out BFF Amy Schumer's Show on Broadway (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lawrence Checks Out BFF Amy Schumer's Show on Broadway (Exclusive)

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Thu, 23 November 2017 at 3:00 am

Fergie Rocks Two Stylish Looks While Out & About in London

Fergie Rocks Two Stylish Looks While Out & About in London

Fergie stepped out in two very chic looks while promoting her new music in London!

The 42-year-old singer was spotted wearing double denim while arriving at the ITV studios on Monday (November 20) in England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Fergie

She paired her shirt and skirt with a leopard-print coat and scarf, completing her look with a lacy black bra, black belt, thigh-high brown boots, and dark shades.

Earlier that day, Fergie stayed warm in a red, white and black plaid jacket that buttoned at the collar while visiting BBC Radio 2 studios.

She also wore a black shirt, denim shorts, silver semi-sheer tights, and heeled black boots with blue laces.

ICYMI, watch Fergie perform her new single “A Little Work” on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
Just Jared on Facebook
fergie rocks two stylish looks while out and about in london 01
fergie rocks two stylish looks while out and about in london 02
fergie rocks two stylish looks while out and about in london 03
fergie rocks two stylish looks while out and about in london 04
fergie rocks two stylish looks while out and about in london 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Fergie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Hudson's son will spend Thanksgiving with her estranged ex - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she wants to collaborate with - Just Jared Jr
  • Daphne Oz is showing off her growing major baby bump - TooFab
  • Gayle King continues to slam former co-host Charlie Rose - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is not a big fan of Christmas - Just Jared Jr