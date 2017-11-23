'Fifty Shades' Author Shares Hot Photo of Jamie Dornan on Set of 'Fifty Shades Freed'!

E.L. James is getting fans super excited for Fifty Shades Freed!

The Fifty Shades author took to Instagram on Thursday (November 23) to share a hot photo of star Jamie Dornan filming the upcoming final movie in the trilogy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Dornan

In the photo, Jamie flashes a smirk while behind the wheel of a sports car.

Fifty Shades Freed hits theaters on February 9, 2018.

See the hot photo below!