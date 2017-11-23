Top Stories
Thu, 23 November 2017 at 12:18 pm

'Fifty Shades' Author Shares Hot Photo of Jamie Dornan on Set of 'Fifty Shades Freed'!

E.L. James is getting fans super excited for Fifty Shades Freed!

The Fifty Shades author took to Instagram on Thursday (November 23) to share a hot photo of star Jamie Dornan filming the upcoming final movie in the trilogy.

In the photo, Jamie flashes a smirk while behind the wheel of a sports car.

Fifty Shades Freed hits theaters on February 9, 2018.

See the hot photo below!

