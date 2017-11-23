Gerard Butler is the Proud Dad Of a New Dog!

Gerard Butler has a new leading lady in his life!

The 48-year-old Geostorm actor took to Instagram on Wednesday (November 22) to reveal that he adopted a new pup – and he’s seriously in love with her.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gerard Butler

“Thankful for a new wee doggie in my life. She was a stray while I was filming up a mountain in Bulgaria. Stole my heart,” Gerard captioned the below photo as his new dog gives him a kiss.

See the sweet pic!