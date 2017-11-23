Thu, 23 November 2017 at 9:59 am
Gerard Butler is the Proud Dad Of a New Dog!
Gerard Butler has a new leading lady in his life!
The 48-year-old Geostorm actor took to Instagram on Wednesday (November 22) to reveal that he adopted a new pup – and he’s seriously in love with her.
“Thankful for a new wee doggie in my life. She was a stray while I was filming up a mountain in Bulgaria. Stole my heart,” Gerard captioned the below photo as his new dog gives him a kiss.
