Jennifer Lawrence Checks Out BFF Amy Schumer's Show on Broadway (Exclusive)

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Thu, 23 November 2017 at 9:59 am

Gerard Butler is the Proud Dad Of a New Dog!

Gerard Butler is the Proud Dad Of a New Dog!

Gerard Butler has a new leading lady in his life!

The 48-year-old Geostorm actor took to Instagram on Wednesday (November 22) to reveal that he adopted a new pup – and he’s seriously in love with her.

“Thankful for a new wee doggie in my life. She was a stray while I was filming up a mountain in Bulgaria. Stole my heart,” Gerard captioned the below photo as his new dog gives him a kiss.

A post shared by Gerard Butler (@gerardbutler) on

  • http://disqus.com Wondering

    Happy for you Gerry. Pets bring so much love to our lives. I can see how she stole your heart by the look on both of your faces.

  • Dorothyfromoz

    I wonder what he is going to name her?

  • AbbyRichter

    Is his hair patchy or is that old color with new?
    That’s the happiest puppy in the world. I’m glad he found a new companion :)

  • AbbyRichter

    Dorothy would be an adorable name ;)

  • Dorothyfromoz

    So would Abby :)