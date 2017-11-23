Top Stories
Thu, 23 November 2017 at 8:30 pm

Meet Jackson Penn, the Songwriter Behind Selena Gomez, Kanye West

Newcomer Jackson Penn recently released the lyric video to his debut dance-pop single “Streetlights on Mars.”

It’s a heartfelt song and even more touching video, which features his real-life wife Olivia. The couple was happily married just this past May! “Can’t believe I just married my best friend,” he shared.

The New York-based storyteller has cowritten hits for big pop acts such as Selena Gomez, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, Demi Lovato and Kanye West.

Watch Jackson‘s imaginative lyric video below. Can’t wait for the actual music video!


Jackson Penn – “Streetlights on Mars” Lyric Video”
