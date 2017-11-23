Jeff Goldblum Reveals Why He'd Never Get Plastic Surgery

Jeff Goldblum looks so handsome on the cover of GQ Australia‘s Nov/Dec 2017 issue, on sale now!

Here what the 65-year-old actor, who was named their International Icon, had to share with the mag:

On his career trajectory: “I’ve not been particularly careerist or strategic about the whole thing. I went in on an appetite for adventure and that’s kind of where it stays. I always did this, not to make money, but to have this creative adventure. I know how easy it is to compare yourself with other people, but I don’t get any pleasure out of doing that.”

On growing older in Hollywood: “I’ve got an eye out for surgical foolishness. It’s not my thing – but I don’t think I’d be getting another part, if I did anything. Fifteen years ago, someone sent me to this dermatologist for a sun spot and – I’ll be darned – he said, out of nowhere, ‘Before you leave, I should show you my book’. He shows me Cher and a couple of other people, and said, ‘I’ve done it to myself!’ – I’d already noticed, of course – but I just couldn’t. Those lines mean something.”

On working with Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok: “He couldn’t have been nicer. He was serious about his acting and fun and appreciative and lovely to be around. Down to earth, of course.”

For more from Jeff, visit GQ.com.au.