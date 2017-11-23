Top Stories
Jeff Goldblum Reveals Why He'd Never Get Plastic Surgery

Jeff Goldblum Reveals Why He'd Never Get Plastic Surgery

Jeff Goldblum looks so handsome on the cover of GQ Australia‘s Nov/Dec 2017 issue, on sale now!

Here what the 65-year-old actor, who was named their International Icon, had to share with the mag:

On his career trajectory: “I’ve not been particularly careerist or strategic about the whole thing. I went in on an appetite for adventure and that’s kind of where it stays. I always did this, not to make money, but to have this creative adventure. I know how easy it is to compare yourself with other people, but I don’t get any pleasure out of doing that.”

On growing older in Hollywood: “I’ve got an eye out for surgical foolishness. It’s not my thing – but I don’t think I’d be getting another part, if I did anything. Fifteen years ago, someone sent me to this dermatologist for a sun spot and – I’ll be darned – he said, out of nowhere, ‘Before you leave, I should show you my book’. He shows me Cher and a couple of other people, and said, ‘I’ve done it to myself!’ – I’d already noticed, of course – but I just couldn’t. Those lines mean something.”

On working with Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok: “He couldn’t have been nicer. He was serious about his acting and fun and appreciative and lovely to be around. Down to earth, of course.”

For more from Jeff, visit GQ.com.au.
Photos: GQ Australia/Nino Muñoz
