Thu, 23 November 2017 at 9:00 am

Jennifer Garner Has One Wish for Thanksgiving with Ben Affleck & Family

Jennifer Garner Has One Wish for Thanksgiving with Ben Affleck & Family

Jennifer Garner has one wish this Thanksgiving – that her family leave her in the kitchen to cook!

The 45-year-old actress spoke about what her and her family are planning for Thanksgiving this year, and she’s planning to cook up a storm.

Ben [Affleck]‘s mom, Chris, will be in town and she and Ben will take the kids and I’ll have crafts set up and I’ll have T-Ball, soccer, I’ll have anything set up,” Jennifer told ET. Ben and Jennifer share three kids, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

She then continued that she’d like to be left to cook while the rest of the family is occupied! “If they will play with the kids and just let me cook, it is heaven for me. I will make homemade bread, I’ll make stuffing, I’ll make a turkey, I’ll make gravy, I’ll make sweet potato pudding, I’ll make pies. Just let me have that day in the kitchen,” she continued.
Photos: Getty
