Jordin Sparks & Husband Dana Isaiah Are Expecting a Boy!

Jordin Sparks will be seeing blue in just a few short months!

The 27-year-old American Idol winner announced on Instagram on Thursday (November 23) that she and new hubby Dana Isaiah are expecting a son together!

“IT’S A BOY!!! We have so much to be thankful for and this is definitely at the top of the list! @_danaisaiah’s gonna have a little mini me running around! We can’t wait to meet him. We love you lil man!” Jordin captioned the below photo.

Jordin announced last week that she and Dana quietly married in mid-July and shared that they will be welcome their first child in spring.

Congrats Jordin and Dana!