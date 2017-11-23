Kellan Lutz & Brittany Gonzales Are Married!

Top Stories
Kellan Lutz is a married man!

The 32-year-old former Twilight star took to Instagram on Thursday (November 23) to announce that he and TV host Brittany Gonzales are married!

“Thanksgiving by far is my most favorite holiday of all. I try to live a lifestyle of gratitude and appreciate everyone and everything I have every day. This year has been the best year of them all and I am extremely thankful and grateful to go on all of life’s adventures with my best friend and dream wife!!! Proverbs 18:22! 🙏Thank you God!
I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @brittanybg. 😇 🦃Happy Thanksgiving Everyone 🦃!!! What are you grateful for??” Kellan captioned the cute below photo.

It was reported back in September that the couple were engaged.

Congrats Kellan and Brittany!

