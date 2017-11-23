Kris Jenner Dresses in Disguise & Tries on a Beard to Go Holiday Shopping

Kris Jenner doesn’t have the luxury of going shopping anymore without being stopped by fans constantly for selfies, so she decided to put on a disguise to go holiday shopping this year!

The 62-year-old family matriarch and family friend Jonathan Cheban documented the process for A Very Kardashian Holiday, airing this weekend.

“In recent years, it’s become a little more challenging to go shopping, to say the least,” Kris says in the video. “Because we start to get recognized, and the minute you take a selfie with someone, everyone wants a selfie — and then I get distracted, and I can’t get my shopping done. So leave it to Jonathan: He thinks it would be a really good idea for us to go in a disguise.”

Watch below!



KUWTK | Kris Jenner & Jonathan Cheban Put on Disguises | E!