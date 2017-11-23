Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Checks Out BFF Amy Schumer's Show on Broadway (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lawrence Checks Out BFF Amy Schumer's Show on Broadway (Exclusive)

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Thu, 23 November 2017 at 1:00 pm

Kris Jenner Dresses in Disguise & Tries on a Beard to Go Holiday Shopping

Kris Jenner Dresses in Disguise & Tries on a Beard to Go Holiday Shopping

Kris Jenner doesn’t have the luxury of going shopping anymore without being stopped by fans constantly for selfies, so she decided to put on a disguise to go holiday shopping this year!

The 62-year-old family matriarch and family friend Jonathan Cheban documented the process for A Very Kardashian Holiday, airing this weekend.

“In recent years, it’s become a little more challenging to go shopping, to say the least,” Kris says in the video. “Because we start to get recognized, and the minute you take a selfie with someone, everyone wants a selfie — and then I get distracted, and I can’t get my shopping done. So leave it to Jonathan: He thinks it would be a really good idea for us to go in a disguise.”

Watch below!


KUWTK | Kris Jenner & Jonathan Cheban Put on Disguises | E!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: E!
Posted to: Jonathan Cheban, Kris Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Hudson's son will spend Thanksgiving with her estranged ex - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she wants to collaborate with - Just Jared Jr
  • Daphne Oz is showing off her growing major baby bump - TooFab
  • Gayle King continues to slam former co-host Charlie Rose - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is not a big fan of Christmas - Just Jared Jr