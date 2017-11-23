Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Checks Out BFF Amy Schumer's Show on Broadway (Exclusive)

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Thu, 23 November 2017 at 10:59 am

Lily-Rose Depp Helps Light Up Paris for Christmas!

Lily-Rose Depp is helping Paris get into the holiday spirit!

The 18-year-old model attended the launch of the Christmas lights on the Champs-Elysees on Wednesday night (November 22) in Paris, France.

Lily-Rose looked super chic in an oversized white puffer jacket with a diamond-embroidered Eiffel Tower on it as she joined the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo at the lighting.

Earlier this month, Lily-Rose was spotted enjoying a day off with her boyfriend Ash Stymest in LA.

