Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017 Performers Lineup & Celebrity Guests Revealed!

The 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is an annual tradition, and the lineup this year does not disappoint!

It’s anticipated that this year’s November 23 celebration will have 3.5 million spectators lining the route and more than 50 million viewers tuned in nationwide.

This year’s parade features 17 giant character balloons, 28 legacy balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons, 26 floats, 1,100 cheerleaders and dancers, more than 1,000 clowns; 12 marching bands and 6 performance groups.

Be sure to tune into the parade on Thanksgiving day beginning at 9am ET.

Click inside to see the full list of performers for the Macy’s parade…

PERFORMERS & CELEB GUESTS

Harry Connick Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, Steve Harvey, Jane Krakowski, Gaten Matarazzo, Chrissy Metz, John O’Hurley, Martha Stewart and Thalia will perform in a special kick off performance.

Gwen Stefani

98 Degrees

Lauren Alaina

Cam

Sabrina Carpenter

Andra Day & Common

Sara Evans

Jimmy Fallon & The Roots

Flo Rida

Goo Goo Dolls

Kat Graham

Andy Grammer

Angelica Hale

Olivia Holt

Nicky Jam

Wyclef Jean

Bravo’s Top Chef stars Padma Lakshmi & Tom Colicchio

Dustin Lynch

Miss America 2018 Cara Mund

Leslie Odom Jr. and the cast & Muppets of Sesame Street

Bebe Rexha

Smokey Robinson

Jojo Siwa