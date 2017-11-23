Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Checks Out BFF Amy Schumer's Show on Broadway (Exclusive)

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Thu, 23 November 2017 at 12:10 pm

Martha Stewart Had a Major Thanksgiving Fail & Details What Happened!

Martha Stewart Had a Major Thanksgiving Fail & Details What Happened!

Years ago, Martha Stewart invited all of her family over for her first major Thanksgiving dinner – and things didn’t go as planned!

The 76-year-old cooking guru detailed how she put her turkey in the oven at the wrong temperature, and then fell asleep!

“As a young newlywed many years ago, I (bravely!) invited our entire family to what I hoped would be an impressive first Thanksgiving,” Martha wrote for the Daily Mail. “The day before, I bought a thirty-pound turkey at a local turkey farm, baked pies, and prepared dressing and the vegetable side dishes. Weary and bleary-eyed at 3:00am on Thanksgiving Day, I turned on the oven, stuffed the turkey, and struggled to get the enormous bird into the electric oven by 3:45. We had invited everyone for 1:00pm dinner, just like my mother, Big Martha, always did and as tradition demanded. I went back to sleep only to awake to a house full of black smoke — the turkey was burning!”

Martha and her husband at the time ended up driving back to the farm, getting a new turkey and things went much better (though they ate much later!)
