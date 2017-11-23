Martha Stewart Had a Major Thanksgiving Fail & Details What Happened!

Years ago, Martha Stewart invited all of her family over for her first major Thanksgiving dinner – and things didn’t go as planned!

The 76-year-old cooking guru detailed how she put her turkey in the oven at the wrong temperature, and then fell asleep!

“As a young newlywed many years ago, I (bravely!) invited our entire family to what I hoped would be an impressive first Thanksgiving,” Martha wrote for the Daily Mail. “The day before, I bought a thirty-pound turkey at a local turkey farm, baked pies, and prepared dressing and the vegetable side dishes. Weary and bleary-eyed at 3:00am on Thanksgiving Day, I turned on the oven, stuffed the turkey, and struggled to get the enormous bird into the electric oven by 3:45. We had invited everyone for 1:00pm dinner, just like my mother, Big Martha, always did and as tradition demanded. I went back to sleep only to awake to a house full of black smoke — the turkey was burning!”

Martha and her husband at the time ended up driving back to the farm, getting a new turkey and things went much better (though they ate much later!)