Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Thu, 23 November 2017 at 3:16 pm

Miley Cyrus Slams 'Rude' Reports Claiming She's Pregnant

Miley Cyrus is putting a quick end to rumors claiming she’s pregnant.

The 25-year-old entertainer took to her social media accounts on Thursday (November 23) to slam reports saying that she and fiance Liam Hemsworth are expecting a first child together.

“RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a s–t ton of tufurkey,” Miley wrote on her accounts.

Rumors started to circulate that Miley might be pregnant after she posted a photo of herself with an apparent bump.

See the photo that started the buzz below.
