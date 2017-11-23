Miley Cyrus Slams 'Rude' Reports Claiming She's Pregnant
Miley Cyrus is putting a quick end to rumors claiming she’s pregnant.
The 25-year-old entertainer took to her social media accounts on Thursday (November 23) to slam reports saying that she and fiance Liam Hemsworth are expecting a first child together.
“RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a s–t ton of tufurkey,” Miley wrote on her accounts.
Rumors started to circulate that Miley might be pregnant after she posted a photo of herself with an apparent bump.
See the photo that started the buzz below.