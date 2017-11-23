Top Stories
Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Thu, 23 November 2017 at 5:00 pm

Mindy Kaling Is Holiday Ready With Tory Burch's Help!

Mindy Kaling is getting a helping hand with the holidays this year!

The 38-year-old pregnant actress and director teamed up with Tory Burch for a very festive holiday campaign.

When Mindy realizes that she’s run out of time to get all her holiday gifts, her friend Tory Burch swoops in to save the day with a special package.

The box of presents that Tory picked out just for Mindy ends up being the perfect gifts for everyone in her life!

A holiday crisis averted!

Check out the super cute video below…
