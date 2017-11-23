'Moana' Star Auli’i Cravalho Stars In New Musical Drama 'Rise' - Watch the Trailer!

The first trailer for NBC’s new musical drama Rise has been released!

The new show stars Moana breakout star Auli’i Cravalho along with How I Met Your Mother‘s Josh Radnor, and Rosie Perez.

Rise is based on the book Drama High by Michael Sokolove and “follows Lou Mazzuchelli (Josh), an English teacher who takes over his high school’s lackluster theater department in what becomes a life-changing journey for all involved,” according to EW.

Rise premieres Tuesday, March 13 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, before moving to its regular time of 9 p.m. ET the following Tuesday, March 20.

Watch the promo below!