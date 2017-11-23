Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Checks Out BFF Amy Schumer's Show on Broadway (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lawrence Checks Out BFF Amy Schumer's Show on Broadway (Exclusive)

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Thu, 23 November 2017 at 9:19 am

'Moana' Star Auli’i Cravalho Stars In New Musical Drama 'Rise' - Watch the Trailer!

'Moana' Star Auli’i Cravalho Stars In New Musical Drama 'Rise' - Watch the Trailer!

The first trailer for NBC’s new musical drama Rise has been released!

The new show stars Moana breakout star Auli’i Cravalho along with How I Met Your Mother‘s Josh Radnor, and Rosie Perez.

Rise is based on the book Drama High by Michael Sokolove and “follows Lou Mazzuchelli (Josh), an English teacher who takes over his high school’s lackluster theater department in what becomes a life-changing journey for all involved,” according to EW.

Rise premieres Tuesday, March 13 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, before moving to its regular time of 9 p.m. ET the following Tuesday, March 20.

Watch the promo below!

NBC’s Rise – First Promo
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Auli’i Cravalho, Josh Radnor, Television, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Hudson's son will spend Thanksgiving with her estranged ex - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she wants to collaborate with - Just Jared Jr
  • Daphne Oz is showing off her growing major baby bump - TooFab
  • Gayle King continues to slam former co-host Charlie Rose - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is not a big fan of Christmas - Just Jared Jr