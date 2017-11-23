Non-American Henry Cavill Gives His American Dog a Thanksgiving Treat!

Henry Cavill is not from America, but his dog is, so he decided to celebrate Thanksgiving with his beloved pup!

The 34-year-old Justice League actor got Bear a tiny raw chicken to eat!

“While I am not American, my faithful bear is not only American in name but was indeed born in Arkansas so I figured it only proper that he have a Thanksgiving treat!” he wrote.

“Pretty sure a full turkey might have been a bit much so I went with a chicken…. Happy Thanksgiving to you all! P.S I did not actually eat any of the raw chicken…I was just there for moral support. Kids…don’t eat raw chicken,” Henry captioned the photo.

Check out the adorable photo below!